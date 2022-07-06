Szijjártó Hails Hungary-UK Cooperation

Hungary and the United Kingdom have laid the foundations of cooperation based on mutual respect following the UK’s exit from the European Union, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in London on Tuesday.

Europe is in a critical period, facing serious challenges, the foreign ministry cited Szijjártó as saying at the inauguration of the Hungarian consulate’s new building. “We receive a lot of bad news and face many challenges each day,” Szijjártó said. “This situation makes friendships, predictable relationships and stable partnerships like that of the United Kingdom and Hungary all the more valuable.” Szijjártó said that “in the spirit of mutual respect”, Hungary “was perhaps the only EU member state” that had not commented on or labelled the outcome of the Brexit referendum. “We didn’t compete with others in saying how bad a decision the British people had made,” he said. “We simply left it to the British people to decide on their own future.”

Szijjártó said on Facebook after meeting Liz Truss, his British counterpart, that the talks were “another milestone” in building the two countries’ post-Brexit cooperation. The EU should strive for good and productive ties with the UK, Szijjártó said, adding that “the idea of taking revenge for Brexit should at last be dropped in Brussels”.