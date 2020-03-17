Epidemic Requires Rewrite of Fiscal, Economic Policy

Economy
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Epidemic Requires Rewrite of Fiscal, Economic Policy

The new coronavirus epidemic will require a rewrite of fiscal and economic policy, the prime minister said in parliament.

The budget will have to be redrafted “at all levels”, a task that will be coordinated by Finance Minister Mihály Varga, Viktor Orbán said. The governor of Hungary’s central bank has also become involved in the matter, he said. Orbán stressed the necessity of measures to protect workplaces and said talks would start with representatives of the sectors hardest hit by the virus, namely tourism and catering, in order to determine courses of action.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Tóháti Zsuzsa

