Forint Touches Record Low Against Euro, Dollar

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The forint has hit record lows against the euro, US dollar and the Swiss franc. The euro was quoted at nearly 357.49 forints on Friday morning after having scraped a record low of 360.10 on Thursday.

The Swiss franc traded slightly at 339.41 forints on Friday morning after a low of 339.57 on Thursday evening. The forint rebounded against the dollar on Friday morning having reached record lows on Thursday, swinging from 334.64 on Thursday evening to 332.40 on Friday morning.

