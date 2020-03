Waiting times for lorries at the Csanádpalota border crossing between Romania and Hungary have increased to 12 hours, with police and disaster management officials handing out water to drivers, Csongrád county police said on Friday.

An over 35km tailback has developed on the M43 motorway consisting of lorries heading for Romania, spokeswoman Szilvia Szabó said. Waiting times for passenger traffic leaving Hungary are three hours, she added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay