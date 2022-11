VeloPark in Debrecen hosted the Cyclo-Cross Hungarian Cup round on Sunday, November 27. The organizer of the competition is the DKSI Debreceni Cycling Sport and Leisure Youth Association, co-organizer is the Debreceni Sportcentrum Kft.

The opening ceremony began at 9:15 a.m., where deputy mayor Lajos Barcsa, Péter Princzinger, president of the Hungarian Cycling Association, and András Becsky, of the Debreceni Sportcentrum Kft. managing director. The first race started at 9.30.

debreceninap.hu