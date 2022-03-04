A Nigerian drug dealer was caught by police in Debrecen

Police were informed that a foreign citizen was dealing drugs in Debrecen.

During the investigation, the suspicion seemed to be confirmed, so on March 3, 2022, a search was conducted at the apartment of a young Nigerian. Tablets of unknown origin, 182 grams of drug-susceptible green plant derivatives, portioning equipment, and nearly 1.5 million forints in cash were found and seized from him.

The 18-year-old boy was taken to the police station, where he was taken into criminal custody after questioning the suspect and a motion was made to arrest him; he made a confession.

It is suspected that his customer base consisted mainly of foreign acquaintances. Police have arrested three consumers, who have to answer for possession of drugs.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters has initiated criminal proceedings against the suspect for a well-founded suspicion of committing a drug trafficking offense.

police.hu