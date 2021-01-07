Border police summary in Hajdú-Bihar County

Police have taken action against three border violators in Hajdú-Bihar County in the last 12 hours.

Officers serving in the Hajdú-Bihar county border section arrested a total of three border violators on the outskirts of Álmosd between 17:30 on 6 January 2021 and 6:30 on 5 January 2021. During their inspection, the migrants declared themselves to be Sri Lankan citizens, but could not provide credible evidence of their identity or the legality of their stay in Hungary.

In accordance with the Hungarian legislation in force, the police officers brought them to the Létavértes Border Police station, where an immigration police procedure was initiated against them.

police.hu