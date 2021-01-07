A man found a wallet in Debrecen, but did not return it

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating the suspicion of committing a misappropriation. According to the investigation, the man riding a bicycle in the picture found an abandoned wallet in Kígyó Street, Debrecen, on December 21, 2020, at 2 pm, which he took with him and did not return to its owner.

The plot was recorded by a security camera.

The unknown man is about 30 to 40 years old, of average physique, 170 to 180 centimeters tall. At the time of the plot, he was wearing a gray hooded top, a black coat, dark pants, and a backpack. On the back of the jacket, there is a horizontal section about 30 to 40 inches long that is grayish-white in color.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks that anyone who recognizes the man in the picture or has information about the crime to report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca No. 4) or to make a report by phone available 24 hours a day 06-52 / 457 -040 or the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, or 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.