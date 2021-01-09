New Shipment of Pfizer Vaccine to Arrive Next Week

Hungary is scheduled to receive a new shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine next Tuesday that will be sufficient to inoculate another 39,000 people, the chief medical officer has said. Hungary will also take delivery of a smaller shipment of Moderna’s vaccine next week, Cecília Müller told an online press briefing of the operative body responsible for handling the epidemic, on Friday.

So far, 42,549 health-care workers have been inoculated and vaccinations are under way at Hungary’s four largest retirement homes, Müller said, adding that more elderly care homes will receive the vaccine over the weekend. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that those most vulnerable to the virus have access to the vaccine as quickly as possible,” she said.

