Coronavirus – 28 Fatalities, 448 New Infections

Fully 28 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 448 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 5,084,642 people have received a first jab, while 3,445,557 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections went down to 84,719, while hospitals are treating 999 Covid patients who do not need respiratory assistance and an additional 121 who need respiratory support.

There are 10,790 people in official quarantine, while 5,786,609 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 803,567 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,682. Fully 689,166 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

