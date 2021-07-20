Pintér: National Security Service Not Involved in Illegal Surveillance

Since May 29, 2010, Hungary’s National Security Service has not been involved in illegal surveillance, the interior minister said on Monday in response to a question by independent MP Bernadett Szél.

Sándor Pintér said in his written response that this was confirmed by the results of audits carried out. He added that he was ready to answer all further questions by Szél at a meeting of parliament’s national security committee to be held behind closed doors.

Szél submitted the following question to the interior minister: “Who has purchased Israeli spy software and which interior affairs or national security organisations participated in illegal surveillance?”

Pintér said in response that Hungary was a democratic country based on the rule of law and as such, it has acted in keeping with current laws in the case of each individual. Government organisations and independent organisations regularly check the state bodies authorised to use the instruments of covert surveillance, he added.

hungarymatters.hu