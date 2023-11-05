Thunderstorms, Hail, Heavy Rainfall to Arrive on Sunday

During the day on Sunday, a fast-moving precipitation system will move from west to east in the country, from which, in addition to rain and showers, thunderstorms may also occur in places – the National Meteorological Service announced.
On Sunday, we can experience strong winds, in certain areas wind can be 80 km/h strong or even stronger. Strong wind may be accompanied by a large amount of precipitation (10-20 mm) and hail (<2 cm). Thunderstorm activity will gradually move further east and is expected to cease in the area of the eastern and northeastern border by late evening.
During the day on Sunday, the south and south-west wind may be accompanied by stormy gusts (~60-80 km/h) over a large area, mainly in the Great Plain. In the evening, the air movement moderates. In the area of the Northern Central Mountains, the amount of rain expected until Sunday evening may exceed 20 mm in a large area, the forecast reads.
OMSZ