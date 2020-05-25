4 Die, Registered Cases Up By 28 To 3,741

Four Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, all of whom had underlying illnesses, bringing the total number of fatalities to 486, while the number of registered novel coronavirus infections in Hungary increased by 28 to 3,741, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning.

Fully 1,690 hospitalised patients have made a recovery, while 11,934 are officially in home quarantine. The number of tests carried out stands at 162,925. Budapest has the most registered infections (1,780 people), followed by Pest County (525) and Fejér County (367). Békés County (11) has the fewest infections in Hungary.

