International Food Fair Hosting 11 Hungarian Exhibitors

This year’s Biofach, an international organic food and goods fair in Nuremberg, Germany, is hosting a stand with 11 Hungarian exhibitors, the organiser Agricultural Marketing Centre (AMC) said on Wednesday.

Hungarian manufacturers have brought organic fruits and vegetables, nuts, paprika spice products, grain and cold-pressed oils to the fair, the organiser said. AMC is also presenting the Hungarian Food Business Program, designed to develop the country’s food exports, they said. Biofach is held between July 26 and 29, and has drawn 3,200 exhibitors from 143 countries, organisers said. This year’s focus is on resilience, sustainability, climate friendly nutrition, waste-free products and digitalisation, they said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay