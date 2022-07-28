Covid – 14,402 New Cases Last Week, 54 Fatalities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Fully 14,402 new Covid-19 cases were registered last week, while 54 people died in connection with the virus, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday in a round-up of last week’s data.

 

Altogether 6,413,420 have been vaccinated, with 6,200,225 having received a second shot, 3,888,311 a third, and 315,917 a fourth. Fully 1,965,481 Covid cases have been registered in Hungary since the start of the outbreak and 46,790 have died. Currently there are 28,510 active infections and 1,345 Covid patients are hospitalised, 19 intubated on a ventilator. Fully 1,890,181 people have made a recovery.

 

