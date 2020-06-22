8 More Infections, No Deaths

The number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary increased by eight to 4,094 in the past 24 hours and no fatalities were recorded, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning.

Fully, 2,589 Covid-19 patients have made a recovery and there are 935 people who have active infections. There are 185 coronavirus patients in hospital, 15 of whom are on ventilators. Altogether, 39% of active infections, 60% of deaths and 48% of recoveries have taken place in Budapest. Fully, 4,490 people are in official home quarantine and the number of tests conducted stands at 256,326.

The state of emergency has been lifted and medical preparedness measures are in effect. The threat of an epidemic has not disappeared and basic protection measures are still needed, the website said, adding that it is still compulsory to wear a face mask in shops and on public transport.

Most infections have taken place in Budapest (1,943), followed by Pest County (604) and the countries of Fejér (376), Komárom-Esztergom (301) and Zala (260). Békés and Tolna counties have had the least with 13 infections each.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay