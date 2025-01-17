Forecast: overcast, foggy weather expected this weekend

The weekend will bring predominantly overcast, foggy, and damp conditions with hoarfrost, light snowfall, and drizzle. The highest temperatures will hover around the freezing point, according to the forecast by HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, mostly overcast, foggy weather is expected, with light snow flurries and drizzle possible. Winds will remain weak.

On Friday, the cloud cover may break up in smaller areas, with daytime highs ranging from -2 to +3°C.

On Saturday, there may also be some clearer periods, though they are less likely. The minimum temperature will range from -5°C to 0°C, with daytime highs generally near freezing.

On Sunday, temperatures will barely change throughout the day, staying between -4°C in the morning and +3°C in the afternoon.

(MTI)