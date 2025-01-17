Forecast: overcast, foggy weather expected this weekend

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Forecast: overcast, foggy weather expected this weekend

The weekend will bring predominantly overcast, foggy, and damp conditions with hoarfrost, light snowfall, and drizzle. The highest temperatures will hover around the freezing point, according to the forecast by HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, mostly overcast, foggy weather is expected, with light snow flurries and drizzle possible. Winds will remain weak.

On Friday, the cloud cover may break up in smaller areas, with daytime highs ranging from -2 to +3°C.

On Saturday, there may also be some clearer periods, though they are less likely. The minimum temperature will range from -5°C to 0°C, with daytime highs generally near freezing.

On Sunday, temperatures will barely change throughout the day, staying between -4°C in the morning and +3°C in the afternoon.

(MTI)

Related Posts

Some 10,000 Refugees Arrived From Ukraine on Monday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Virus Must Not Paralyse Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The approaching cyclone is bringing Saharan sand, so the muddy rain is coming

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *