Over 15,000 Illegal Migrants Apprehended This Year, Says PM Advisor

Hungarian authorities have apprehended 15,300 illegal migrants at Hungary’s borders so far this year, the prime minister’s chief domestic security advisor has said.

Proceedings have been launched against a total of 174 people smugglers, György Bakondi told public news channel M1, adding that most of them had been arrested on the Hungary-Serbia border. He said the European Commission had taken action against Hungary in connection with a package of laws passed in 2018 that criminalised aiding people smugglers and illegal migrants. Hungary is prepared to debate the issue and will assert its position on it, he said.

