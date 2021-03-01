Hungary Development in Uganda Enters Final Phase

Hungarian companies are about to complete the development of a security system in Uganda, the largest Hungarian development project abroad, the minister of foreign affairs and trade said.

The security system, worth 1.5 billion forints (EUR 4.1m), will protect the IT systems of the country’s banking and private sectors, Péter Szijjártó said. Hungarian companies have invested significant monies in East Africa in the past years, earning “references in the African market and also contributing to 1.5 million migrants in Uganda finding a livelihood there rather than migrating further,” Szijjártó said. Hungarians have set up water purifiers at the refugee camp in Rwamwanja, ensuring clean drinking water for 200,000 people daily, he said. “We also developed a cyber defence analysis centre, and nearly completed the development of a refugee registration system,” he added. “Our position is that migration can only be stopped if we take help where the problems are and prevent millions of people from setting off,” Szijjártó said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay