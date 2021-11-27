Hungary Helps Programme Helped 500,000

The Hungarian government’s Hungary Helps programme has helped 500,000 people to remain in or returning to their homelands in the four years since it was founded, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Friday.

Since 2017, Hungary Helps has launched over 170 projects in 50 countries, providing humanitarian aid, supporting reconstruction works and helping to preserve Christian communities in crisis regions, the ministry said. Tristan Azbej, the state secretary responsible for aiding persecuted Christians and for the Hungary Helps scheme, attended the inauguration ceremony of a training facility in a shanty town in Nairobi, Kenya. The facility was built with Hungarian funding and will contribute to the training of 500 young people “living in hopeless circumstances”, the statement said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay