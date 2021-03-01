Snowfall Might Occur at the Weekend

According to the weather forecast, temperature will rise during the week, but a cool down will arrive in Hungary at the weekend bringing cold winter weather and snowfall.

Monday will be sunny with no rain in most parts of the country, temperature will be between 7 and 12 Celsius. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny, but we can expect thick fog in the morning. Temperature will be between 10 and 18 Celsius in the middle of the week. On Friday we can expect rain and even snowfall as a cool down will reach the country bringing cold winter weather especially to the northern parts of Hungary. Temperature will be between 4 and 13 Celsius.

At the weekend we can experience cloudy weather with a bit of sunshine and strong wind. Temperature will be between 3 and 8 Celsius.

debreceninap.hu