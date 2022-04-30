Sunny Morning, Cloudy Afternoon on Saturday

In the morning, the sun may shine a little, but in some places the sky may be slightly or moderately cloudy.

In the central part of the country and in Transdanubia, the south-east wind can get stronger. During the afternoon, the growing cumulus clouds can disturb the sunlight, and there may be a shower or thunderstorm in the southern landscapes. The southeast wind can still be accompanied by strong gusts.

The weather will be pleasant today, the peak temperature can be around +17 and +24 ° C.

In the evening, there may still be showers in the south, and thunderstorms in the southeast. At night, the minimum temperature can drop around +7 and +14 ° C.

metkep.hu

pixabay