Spending can reach last year’s level

The mass of shoppers has started to go to the stores and, despite the crisis, there is a chance that the pre-holiday spending will reach last year’s level, Magyar Nemzet wrote on Wednesday.

The paper said the stores had been “stormed” by shoppers in the past three days after the prime minister announced that the curfew would be suspended on Christmas Eve.

György Vámos, Secretary-General of the National Trade Association, recalled that in previous years, spending had fluctuated spectacularly in the days before December 24.

However, now the effect of epidemiological easing can also be observed, the measure encourages spending, he said.

He stated that there is a chance that pre-holiday spending will reach last year’s level.

Although the purchase of gifts proved to be more restrained in the period before Christmas this year, trade was “gaining momentum”, György Vámos summed up.

The stores will be open until 7 p.m. on December 23, close at 2 p.m. on the 24th, and receive customers again on the 27th, the secretary said.

(MTI)