Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

In the first ten months of 2020, the rate of population decline slowed, with the birth rate rising by 4.7% and the death rate declining by 1.5% compared with the same period last year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Fully 77,596 children were born in Jan-Oct, 3,499 more than a year earlier. Notwithstanding a big increase in the number of deaths in October, the death rate declined over the period as a whole, the KSH noted. Fully 106,723 people died, 1,583 fewer than in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the number of marriages increased by an annual 2,541 to 60,333 during the period.

