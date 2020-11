A car has crashed into a pole on Böszörményi street, Debrecen. The affected section of Böszörményi street has been closed, the traffic is under control.

A car crashed into an electric pole in Debrecen, on Böszörményi street, between Füredi and József Attila streets. A man had been stuck in the car and he was rescued by local firefighters.

katasztrofavedelem.hu

pixabay