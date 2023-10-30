A man from Debrecen hired a private investigator, but refused to pay him

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man of fraud, as he did not pay the commissioned private investigators after the work was done.

According to the indictment, the man from Debrecen commissioned a company in October 2021 to investigate his girlfriend and check if she was unfaithful. On October 22, 2021, the perpetrator met the company’s representative in person, and they agreed that after the work was done, the costs would be totaled, which the man would have to pay later.

The company carried out the work, which resulted in more than one million forints in wages. The perpetrator was informed of the result and the fee, but the man first delayed the payment with various excuses and then became unreachable. The company was not reimbursed for the damage, so it was requested to pay it in the criminal proceedings.

During the investigation of the Debrecen police, an arrest warrant was issued against the man who was in an unknown location, which did not lead to any results.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the perpetrator of the crime of fraud causing greater damage. In his indictment, he proposed that the Debrecen District Court conduct the proceedings in the defendant’s absence and sentence him to a suspended prison sentence, as well as oblige him to compensate the victim.

( Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office)