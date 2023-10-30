This is how the DKV lines run during the week, during the autumn break

The fall break begins in educational institutions, and public transport in Debrecen also adapts to it.

All buses, trolleybuses and tram services of DKV Zrt. will run according to the working day schedule on weekdays between October 30 and November 3, 2023. On November 1, the lines will operate according to the public holiday schedule, the transport company informed.

This is how DKV lines operate during All Saints’ Day and All Day of the Dead

The Debrecen Cemetery welcomes visitors to the cemetery with extended opening hours before the Day of the Dead. In accordance with the opening hours, DKV Zrt. will modify the transport of trolleybuses and buses between Monday, October 23 and Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Changes affecting the transport of trolleybuses

On Monday, October 23, the Public Cemetery will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Trolleybuses 3 and 5 run to the main gate of the Köztemető during the affected period. The trolleybuses transport passengers according to a schedule on public holidays.

From Tuesday, October 24 to Friday, October 27, the Public Cemetery is open from 07:00 a.m. to 07:00 p.m. Trolleybuses 3 and 5 run to the main gate of the Köztemető during the affected period. The trolleybuses transport passengers according to the school period and working day schedule.

On Saturday, October 28, the Public Cemetery is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Trolleybuses 3 and 5 run to the main gate of the Köztemető during the affected period. The trolleybuses transport passengers according to a holiday schedule.

On Sunday, October 29, the Public Cemetery is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Trolleybuses 3 and 5 run to the main gate of the Köztemető during the affected period. The trolleybuses transport passengers according to a schedule on public holidays.

From Monday, October 30 to Wednesday, November 01, the Public Cemetery is open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The trolleybuses operate according to a unique schedule for these days in all conditions.

On Thursday, November 2, the Public Cemetery is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The trolleybuses, in all respects, run according to the unique timetable for these days.

Changes affecting bus traffic

On November 1, Wednesday, bus routes 22 and 24 will transport passengers according to a unique schedule. The other bus routes run according to the schedule on public holidays and public holidays.

During All Saints’ and All Dead’s Day, in order to alleviate the increased traffic, please visit the Public Cemetery primarily by using public transport.

The unique schedule of the cemetery flights will soon be available on the www.dkv.hu website, on the TransIT DKV and menetrend.app applications.