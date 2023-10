Road renovation works are being carried out at the intersection of Sámsoni út and Diadal utca.

During the works, bus 19 will run in the direction of Vincellér utca, and bus 23 in the direction of Doberdó utca, on the diversion route Lovas utca – Kard utca – Júlia-telep – Kard utca – Lovas utca – Sámsoni út. During the diversion, the flights will run without touching the Tőr and Diadal utca stops, DKV Zrt informed.