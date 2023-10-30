Another ban on visits to the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

From Saturday, a visitation ban was also introduced at the Department of Limb Surgery at the Gyula Kenézy Kenézy Campus of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The restriction valid from October 28 is valid until withdrawn.

The management of the Clinical Center advises that in those units where a visiting ban has not yet been ordered, relatives should only visit patients in justified cases and only if they do not have upper respiratory symptoms.

The management of the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center asks for the cooperation and patience of the patients and their relatives.

