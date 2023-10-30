The Hajdú-Bihar County firefighter took first place at the national firefighter stair runner championship

Máté Fegyverneki, a firefighter from Pispökladány, won first place in his individual group at the stair runner championship held at the MOL Campus over the weekend.

On October 28, the BM National Directorate General for Disaster Management held its traditional stair runner championship at a new location, the MOL Campus. The competition, organized for the 21st time this year, could be entered in several categories, the absolute winner was Krisztián Pauska, a competitor of the MOL FER fire department.

The MOL Campus is the tallest office building in Hungary. The 29-story, 143-meter-high tower block was built in 2022 on the northern shore of Lágymányosi Bay in Budapest. From the start to the finish, the competitors had to climb 34 floors, a total of 754 steps, which means a vertical distance of 133.5 meters.

82 professional, 20 volunteer, 16 Hungarian and 6 Croatian facility firefighters took part in the test. Competitors could compete in individual male and female categories, as well as in pairs in several age groups. The members of the pairs had to stay together, they could not be separated from each other by more than one flight of stairs.

The starting gun went off at nine o’clock in the morning, by which time the 124 runners who came from all over the country were ready to take part in the competition organized at the MOL Campus for the first time in the history of stair running.

The main patron of the event is dr. Firefighter Lieutenant General Zoltán Góra was the chief director, who personally handed over the prizes to the best at the end of the competition.

Championship winners:

Individual men’s absolute winner: Krisztián Pauska (6:13)

Individual women’s absolute winner: Adrienn Spisák-Ács (8:57)

The special award of the Minister of the Interior went to the members of the professional team that achieved the best results: József Sági and Bálin Adorján. Krisztián Pauska received the special award for the fastest domestic facility firefighter. Prince Marinko Herceg received the special award for the fastest foreign facility firefighter.

Individual individual age group rankings for male firefighters:

David I. Windischmann

II. Peter Elias

III. Barnabás Torma

Firefighter men’s individual two age group rankings:

Máté I. Fegyverneki (püspökladany firefighter)

II. Károly Sikos

III. Ferenc Rasztik

Firefighter men’s individual three age group rankings:

Krisztián I. Pauska

II. John Kiss

III. Adam Wolf

Women’s individual individual age group rankings:

I. Blonde Hanna

II. Katalin Paul

III. Turkish Esther

Female firefighter individual two age group rankings:

I. Spisák-Ács Adrienn

II. Dr. Csilla Sápi

Rankings of the firefighter men’s doubles youngster category:

Szabolcs I. Pakai and Gergő Ropos

II. László Varga and Levente Béres

III. Félix Koller and Máté Hunka

Placements in the firefighter men’s doubles oldies category:

József I. Sági and Bálint Adorján

II. János Kiss and jr. László Bodó (tie)

II. Donát Ungi and Gábor Oszlár (tie)

Rankings of the firefighter women’s doubles category:

Bernadett I. Müller and Zita Tímár

Rankings of the firefighter mixed doubles youngster category:

Kornél I. Nagy and Ernestina Tikasz

II. Nóra Istványi and Ádám Orosz

Rankings of the firefighter mixed doubles oldies category:

I. Dr. Csilla Sápi and Péter Ódor-Sápi