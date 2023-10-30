New passenger safety devices at Debrecen International Airport

The growth of Debrecen’s economic life makes the development of the local airport necessary and justified, where an ever-increasing number of passengers is expected, the city’s mayor declared.

László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) indicated: as a result of the latest development, two new, so-called two-view hand luggage inspection X-ray devices were put into operation, which increases throughput at the checkpoints by 30 percent.

Checked baggage will also be checked by similarly modern equipment in the future, which will result in a 50 percent increase in capacity in this area, the city manager added.

The mayor also said that the public tender for the expansion of the passenger terminal was published in the EU notice on Tuesday. The atriums of the current passenger terminal will be integrated into the investment, and as a result of this, two more hand luggage screening lines similar to the current one will be put into operation.

The long-term goals include the construction of a new terminal building, a new runway and taxiways, László Papp said.

Tamás Király, managing director of Debrecen International Airport Kft., said that the baggage screening equipment cost HUF 365 million net. The investment clearly indicates that the two owners, the municipality and the state, are committed to the development of the Debrecen airport.

He announced: the airline Wizz Air will launch new flights from Debrecen to Hurghada from Sunday, and from December 13 to Rome, twice a week. These flights also contribute to this year’s approximately 300,000 passenger traffic, which represents an almost 50 percent increase compared to last year, he said.

Picture: Mayor László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) (j) and Tamás Király, managing director of Debrecen International Airport Kft., at a press conference about the installation of new passenger safety devices and the new flights of Wizz Air from Debrecen to Hurghada and Rome at Debrecen International Airport on October 25, 2023 -I. MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi