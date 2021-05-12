Maytime Beauty in the Zoo’s Botanical Collection

A member of the olive family, the common lilac (Syringa vulgaris) is an ornamental shrub native to the Balkans. Introduced to the rest of Europe by Ottoman Turks, it is now widely cultivated all around the world.

Ranging from purple to white and unmistakable in scent, the panicle flowers are not just treats for our senses, but have a wide range of uses; they are edible, used in salads, and their tincture can help sooth inflammation in the joints as well as bruises. Equally medicinal are the heart-shaped leaves, used for combatting the flu or common cold as a tea.