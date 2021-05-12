Coronavirus – 96 Fatalities and 905 New Infections in Hungary

Fully 96 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 905 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

Altogether 4,391,794 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 2,599,041 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 172,456 while hospitals are caring for 2,974 Coronavirus patients, 361 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 793,784 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 28,888. Fully 592,440 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (142,188) and Pest County (110,046), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (43,698), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (45,244) and Hajdú-Bihar (42,012). Tolna County has the fewest infections (17,455).