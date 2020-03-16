13 Iranian students expelled from Hungary and the EU for violating quarantine rules

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on 13 Iranian students expelled from Hungary and the EU for violating quarantine rules

Hungarian authorities have expelled another 13 Iranian students from the country and from the territory of the European Union for violating quarantine rules.

The interior ministry said the students had been quarantined at Budapest’s St László hospital due to the coronavirus, but had left their rooms and behaved aggressively toward health staff.

Two Iranian students were expelled from the country on Friday for similar misdemeanor.

A call center set up for advice on the coronavirus can be reached on +36-80-277-455 and +36-80-277-456 or by email under koronavirus@bm.gov.hu

 

abouthungary.hu

pixabay

