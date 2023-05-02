Changeable weather is expected in the first week of May

The weather will be changeable in the first week of May: sunshine, but showers and thunderstorms can also be expected. Morning frosts are no longer expected, and in some places, the peak values can be well over 20 degrees Celsius – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday, May 1, the sky will be clear in the northeastern third of the country, but elsewhere, too, a lot of sunshine is expected in addition to veil and cumulus clouds. There will be no precipitation, the southeast wind may only strengthen around Sopron. The highest daytime temperature is between 19 and 24 degrees.

On Tuesday, the clouds will thicken from the southwest and west, rain, showers, and thunderstorms are expected in more and more places in the western half of the country. In the southeast, east, and then in Transdanubia, the northerly wind picks up in many places and strengthens in some places. By dawn, the air usually cools down between 8 and 13 degrees, but in the northeast, it can be 4-7 degrees. 16-25 degrees is expected in the afternoon, it will be warmer in the southeast and cooler in the wetter western regions.

Mostly cloudy and overcast weather is expected on Wednesday, and from the second half of the day, the clouds will break up in an increasingly large area across Transdanubia. Rain, showers and thunderstorms occur in several places, and the north wind may strengthen in many places, especially in Western Transdanubia. In the morning, the temperature usually drops to between 9 and 14 degrees, in the afternoon it usually warms up to between 18 and 23 degrees, but it can be several degrees colder in regions with more permanent precipitation.

On Thursday, the clouds will break up across the country, the sun may shine for several hours. There may be rain and showers in some places, and the north and northeast wind will pick up in many places. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 5 and 11 degrees, and the maximum is between 16 and 21 degrees.

On Friday, in addition to cumulus and veil clouds, the sun can usually shine for several hours and only a few small precipitations can occur. Air movement will be mostly moderate. The temperature rises from 5-11 degrees in the morning to between 18 and 24 degrees.

On Saturday, the sky may be mostly moderately or heavily cloudy, precipitation is expected in several places. The north wind picks up from time to time. In the morning, we can usually measure 7-13 degrees, in the afternoon 19-24 degrees, but it can be colder in the rainy parts.

On Sunday, mostly cloudy and overcast weather is expected, and precipitation may occur in several places. In many places, the wind from the north and northeast may become stronger. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 7 and 13 degrees, and the maximum is usually between 16 and 22 degrees, but lower values can be measured in the west and higher values in the southeast.

MTI