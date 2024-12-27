Foggy and overcast weather returns for the weekend

While Friday will still see sunshine in many areas, the weekend will bring more persistent fog that may linger throughout the day in larger regions. Temperatures are expected to drop, with Sunday’s highs hovering around freezing across much of the country, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

Friday

Fog will gradually dissipate in the morning, giving way to sunny weather. However, northeastern and eastern areas may experience cloudier patches or periods. Precipitation is unlikely. Northerly winds will be moderate in the northeast, with occasional strong gusts possible in the Zemplén region. Daytime highs will range between 4 and 10°C.

Saturday

Widespread fog and low cloud cover will form overnight and are likely to persist in most parts of the country throughout the day, resulting in predominantly overcast and misty conditions. While precipitation is not expected, light drizzle or freezing drizzle could occur in foggy areas. Winds will remain light to moderate. Morning temperatures will range from -6°C to +1°C, though valleys in the north may experience slightly colder conditions. Afternoon highs are expected to be between 0 and 7°C, with temperatures near freezing in foggy and overcast regions.

Sunday

Fog and low clouds will expand further overnight, leading to mostly overcast, misty, and occasionally foggy conditions. A nationwide cold air blanket may form, with sunshine limited to small areas in the west. Precipitation is unlikely, though drizzle or freezing drizzle could occur in foggy areas. Winds will remain light to moderate. Morning lows will range from -6°C to +1°C, with afternoon temperatures generally between -1°C and +4°C. Across much of the country, both minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around freezing.

(MTI)