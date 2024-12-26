The construction of the Lehel Street dog park in Debrecen has been completed

The construction of the dog park on Lehel Street has been completed, marking a significant development for the local community. The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Edina Szilágyi, local government representative and animal protection officer, as well as municipal representatives György Korbeák, Dániel Barcza, and Sándor Szűcs. This new facility aims to provide a safe and enjoyable space for dog owners and their pets in the area.

According to Edina Szilágyi, the dog-loving community has been waiting for this day for a long time. The facility turned out well and is very useful. She thanked the “Közös Ügyünk az Állatvédelem” Foundation for their support, without which it would have been much more difficult to realize this project. She mentioned that, in fact, the city is gaining two dog parks almost simultaneously: one here on Lehel Street and another in the Wesselényi housing estate. The final touches are still being done at the Wesselényi location, which will be completed in a few weeks. She expressed hope that both the dog owners and local residents will be satisfied with the Lehel Street dog park. Dog owners can safely exercise their pets here without disturbing nearby residents. She emphasized that the city government plans to establish more dog parks in the future, but the possible locations need to be carefully assessed and considered. They will seek input from the municipal representatives of the respective residential areas, as well as suggestions from the people who live there. The goal is to find suitable areas that work for everyone.

Municipal representative Sándor Szűcs mentioned that the project for the Lehel Street dog park began in June 2024 with the submission of a grant application. The project was made possible with support from the “Közös Ügyünk az Állatvédelem” Foundation. The cost of constructing the Lehel Street dog park, as well as the one being developed at the Wesselényi housing estate, was approximately 10 million forints each. For the Lehel Street facility, an important consideration was that it should be easily accessible from the Újkert and Sestakert areas, but also positioned far enough from residential buildings to not disturb the peace of the residents. The fence around the dog park is 1.5 meters high, and access is provided by a gate with a turnstile. To ensure comfort for visitors, benches and drinking fountains are available, as well as dog waste bins. Szűcs also noted that the number of pet owners has been steadily increasing in recent years—surveys show that 70-71% of Hungarian households own a dog, cat, or both. As the number of pet owners rises, so do the challenges related to animal care. One such challenge is that it is difficult to meet dogs’ need for exercise within private properties, which makes the Lehel Street dog park, covering nearly 1,100 square meters, an excellent development.

Municipal representative György Korbeák spoke about how the project was realized with the help of cooperation between the city and the foundation, within the boundaries of his and two other representatives’ districts. He explained the background, saying that an agreement was made with Mayor László Papp, Edina Szilágyi, and local dog community representatives that the city would provide space for a dog park this year. Korbeák referred to Szűcs’s earlier point that the facility needed to be placed far enough from the apartment buildings, while still being close enough to the comfort zones of dog owners. This site was chosen because it meets both those criteria and aligns with the goals of the Green City Program. Korbeák thanked the city leadership and the animal protection officer for creating this opportunity, as well as the Dekert Ltd. staff for their work on the construction. He encouraged dog owners to use the facility, but also to take care of it and keep it in good condition. Korbeák also spoke in general terms, stating that residents can always contact their municipal representatives with any issues affecting their area. While solutions may not always come immediately, representatives will work to find satisfactory solutions for everyone—often in the form of such developments.

Photo: debrecen.hu