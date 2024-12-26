The University of Debrecen to launch seven new master’s programs in 2025

The online general higher education admission guide has been published, listing all programs starting next September at the University of Debrecen, including seven new master’s programs.

In 2025, the University of Debrecen will continue to offer the country’s most extensive range of programs to prospective students.

For the 2025/2026 academic year, the University of Debrecen will provide a wide array of higher education options across 13 faculties and 13 fields of study. This includes 73 bachelor’s programs, nearly 100 master’s programs, six undivided programs, 50 teacher training programs, 101 specialized training programs, 43 dual programs, seven higher education vocational training programs, and 15 programs offered in English.

Additionally, the university is home to 24 doctoral schools, 74 doctoral programs, and the largest healthcare network in the country.

The University of Debrecen will launch seven new master’s programs next year: the master’s programs in English language teaching, international studies, infection control, music management, classical instrumentalist (piano accompanist-repetitor), and art instructor will start in September.

Prospective students must decide by February 15 which higher education institution they wish to attend starting September 2025. Detailed information about the University of Debrecen’s programs is available here.

(Debreceni Nap)