What is the cheapest domestic food chain according to Hungarians? – answer in the article

According to consumers, Lidl is the cheapest chain in Hungary in 2023, followed by Penny Market and Aldi, according to a joint survey by the Pénzcentrum and the University of Debrecen – it can be read on infostart.hu website.



The researchers asked people to rank the largest FMCG store chains (Aldi, Auchan, CBA, Coop, Lidl, Penny Market, Reál, Spar, Tesco) according to which food chain, in their opinion, offers the most favorable prices. In the non-representative but large sample research, 17,075 were answered.

According to a survey conducted by the Pénzcentrum, the order was as follows:

Lidl Peny Aldi Tseco Auchan Spar Reál Coop CBA

Based on the data, the first two places on the list were far behind the field, but even between the judgments of Lidl and Penny Market, a significant difference can be seen in favor of Lidl. In their case, the assessment of the prices is much more favorable than the assessment of the prices of the competitors. The leaders are followed by Aldi at a considerable distance, followed closely by Tesco and Auchan, followed by Spar.

Main picture: Yvett Frank