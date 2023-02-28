Last year, 369 organ transplants were performed in Hungary in the seven organ transplantation centers operating in the four university cities; In 313 cases, organs were removed from deceased donors and in 56 cases from living donors, according to the Transplantation Directorate of the National Blood Service (OVSZ).

Last year, 1,764 patients were on the transplant waiting list, 451 new patients were added to the waiting list, and at the end of the year, 1,255 patients were waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. The waiting time for transplanted patients was the shortest, 0.75 years, in the case of liver transplantation. They waited an average of 0.96 and 1.61 years for a lung and heart transplant. The average waiting time was 2.64 years for a combined kidney and pancreas transplant, and 3.82 years for a kidney transplant, they wrote.

According to the summary, 246 of the 369 organ transplants were kidney transplants, and most of these operations were performed at the Department of Surgery, Transplantation and Gastroenterology of Semmelweis University; In 94 cases, with a kidney from a deceased donor, in 40 cases from a living donor.

At the Department of Transplantation of the Department of Surgery of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, there were 29 kidney surgeries with deceased donors and five with living donors.

Last year, 43 kidney transplants were performed at the Transplantation Department of the Surgery Clinic of the University of Pécs and 35 at the Transplantation Department of the Surgery Clinic of the University of Szeged.

Heart transplants were performed 40 times last year in the two Hungarian heart transplant centers: 33 operations were performed at Semmelweis University’s Városmajor Heart and Vascular Clinic, and seven at the György Gottsegen National Cardiovascular Institute.

Last year, 12 lung transplants were performed at the Semmelweis University Thoracic Surgery Clinic based at the National Oncology Institute, while two combined kidney and pancreas transplants were performed at Semmelweis University and the University of Pécs.

Liver transplantation was performed in 67 cases last year.

According to the information, last year the OVSZ received 192 donor reports from 49 hospitals, and finally, 122 donations from deceased organ donors took place in 42 hospitals. 373 organs were removed from brain-dead and 56 organs from living donors for transplantation purposes.

It was announced: 69 foreign donor organs were transplanted in Hungary last year in cooperation with Eurotransplant, of which 43 were kidneys, 17 livers, and 9 hearts. 22 percent of domestic organ transplants were done with foreign organs, they added.

It was highlighted that in Hungary, in 2022, organ donation and, as a result, organ transplantation activity, which was limited worldwide due to the coronavirus epidemic, began to rise again.

In the 60th anniversary year of the first Hungarian organ transplant, a record number of 56 living donor kidney transplants took place in Hungary.

