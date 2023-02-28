The spring unloading fair will be held again in Debrecen

In May, a section of Böszörményi út will again be covered by sellers, as the spring unloading fair will be held there again.

On May 13-14 (Saturday and Sunday), the spring unloading fair will be held in the usual place, i.e. on Böszörményi út

– announced on its website the Debrecen Public Area Authority. The short information also reveals that the vendors are expected to apply until March 31, and the application form required for this can already be downloaded.

You can find the Facebook event for the spring unloading fair.

The location of the autumn unloading fair is still being searched

As we wrote earlier, the autumn unloading fair planned for October 1-2, 2022 was canceled.

A vote was also started regarding the new location of the autumn unloading fair, but since then no decision has been made.