The under construction BMW factory in Debrecen is being connected to the power grid

Forest-Vill Kft. has completed the construction works for the basic infrastructure development necessary for the electricity supply of the BMW factory being built in Debrecen, the company informed MTI on Thursday.

According to the announcement, the development of the infrastructure providing the electricity supply to one of the country’s largest industrial investments, BMW’s factory near Debrecen, was completed in eight months.

The Budaörs-based energy contractor Forest-Vill Kft. won the public procurement procedure initiated by Opus Titász Áramhárosati Zrt. in January, the construction was completed in October, then in the middle of November the landscaping and grass were completed, and the commissioning works began – they wrote.

Forest-Vill Kft. carried out the installation of the high-voltage equipment necessary for the integration of BMW’s future factory into the power grid as part of the order worth about HUF 800 million. In addition, the company took care of the complete construction of the related transmission line fields and two transformer fields, the installation of the switch and control building and the expansion of the telemechanics, the construction of the utility connections and the oil separation system, and the implementation of full-scale architectural and electrical technology.

After installation and before commissioning, Forest-Vill carried out its own tests and measurements on the equipment, currently commissioning is being organized and managed by Opus Titász – they indicated.

Forest-Vill, founded in 2015, has been growing dynamically since its establishment: in 2019, it had 33 employees, and in 2021 it employed almost 200 professionals. The company closed its strongest year last year: its sales were about HUF 13.3 billion, which is an increase of almost 40 percent compared to 2020. In addition to the continuation of successful domestic projects, Forest-Vill is also preparing to compete in the international market, primarily looking for new business opportunities in the Middle East region, for which the opening of its own office in Kuwait is also included in its plans – the announcement quotes managing director Csaba Németh.