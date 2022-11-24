A young woman in Debrecen smashed parked cars while drunk

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation against a young woman from Sárospatak due to the well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor while driving while intoxicated.

On June 17, 2022, around 7:00 p.m., the police received a report from the area of ​​one of the health institutions in Debrecen. The caller reported a car that drove into several parked cars.

The officers immediately rushed to the scene and had the driver of the car identified, and then used a breathalyzer on him. The device showed a positive value, so the 24-year-old woman was brought to the police station.

During the subsequent interrogation, the driver admitted his responsibility for causing the accident, as well as that he had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. He drove a total of three cars for him.

The Debrecen police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

debreceninap.hu