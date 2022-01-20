A thief was caught in Hosszúpályi

Police investigators have detained a local man who is suspected of having committed several crimes.

A report was received by the police on 16 January 2022 around 5 pm that various machine tools had been stolen from a site in Hosszúpályi. Local district commissioners collected data, so Norbert B. was captured within 30 minutes. The stolen machine tools were found in the courtyard of the 30-year-old local man’s house.

Police found the man to be charged with several crimes he had committed in the past, including the seizure of a pump and a toolbox from a car. He can also be reasonably suspected of having committed a robbery. He testified when he was interrogated. The local resident was detained and a warrant was made to arrest him, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on 19 January 2022.

police.hu

Picture: illustration.