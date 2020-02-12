Police ask for help finding wallet thief

Debrecen police is looking for an unknown woman who stole a wallet from a local supermarket on Csapó Utca.

According to the available information, an unknown woman stole a wallet from one of the shelves of a supermarket on Csapó Utca, Debrecen around 9 o’clock on 9 December 2019.

Security cameras have managed to record the perpetrator.

Debrecen police ask if anyone has valuable information about the identity and the whereabouts of the perpetrator, please call 52/457-040, 06-80-555-111, 112 or 107.

 

Source: debreceninap.hu

