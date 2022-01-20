Children can take possession of Debrecen’s most popular playground in spring

Bácsi Éva

Despite the frosty weather, work does not stop in the ‘Sziget-Kék’ – said Deputy Mayor Diana Széles on her community page.

Work Has Begun on the ‘Sziget-Kék’ All-Year-Round Park

Today we roamed the whole area with László Pósán. If all goes at this pace, the kids will be able to take possession of one of the city’s most exciting playgrounds in the spring, where we thought of every member of the family during the development.

We are very much looking forward to the opening. We are together in Debrecen!

– writes Diána Széles.

 

Photo: Deputy Mayor Diana Széles Facebook page.

