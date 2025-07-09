A bunch of dietary supplements banned in Hungary – here’s the list

Potentially life-threatening dietary supplements may have entered the market, the National Consumer Protection Authority (NKFH) has warned, after identifying several potency-boosting products containing banned substances.

During its investigations in June, the authority withdrew several dietary supplements that were marketed as food or herbal extracts but were found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil – active ingredients found in prescription medications that should only be used under medical supervision.

“These compounds may only be used with a doctor’s prescription and under controlled conditions – their presence in food products is strictly prohibited,”

the authority stated.

The banned substances were not listed on the products’ labels, meaning consumers had no way of knowing what they were ingesting – a serious case of deception.

These substances carry cardiovascular risks and can be especially dangerous when taken with other medications, such as nitrate-containing drugs. Potential side effects include headaches, dizziness, vision disturbances, blood pressure drops, and even heart attacks – especially if users are unaware they are consuming unauthorized pharmaceutical ingredients.

“Avoid products that promise unrealistically fast or powerful effects, and be especially cautious with those marketed as natural plant-based supplements but which show effects typical of pharmaceutical drugs,”

the NKFH warned.

The authority urges consumers to only buy dietary supplements from reliable sources and verified manufacturers, and to always read the list of ingredients carefully. A list of the banned products and detailed test results are available on the authority’s official website: nkfh.gov.hu.