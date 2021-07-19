LMP Calls on Orbán to Extend Antigen Testing Nationwide

The opposition LMP party has called on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to “follow the example of [Budapest Mayor] Gergely Karácsony” and extend his antigen testing programme for checking the immunity of Budapest residents against the coronavirus to all citizens of Hungary.

LMP also demands that the government should take effective measures to increase the vaccination rate rather than launching a poster campaign to popularise the “national sham consultation” public survey that “considers voters dilettantes”, party co-leader Márton Kanász-Nagy told an online press conference. Whereas the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is imminent, nearly 2.5 million Hungarian adults have still to be inoculated, he said, adding that the measures taken by the government so far in preparation for a new surge of the virus had been inadequate. Kanász-Nagy called it a success of the opposition that the prime minister had announced the availability of a third round of vaccines from August 1. LMP also blames the government for its failure to manage the social crisis generated by the pandemic, he said, adding that the losses of Hungarian entrepreneurs, employees and job-seekers over the past year and a half should be covered from central funds.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay