Residents watched as stolen bicycles were pushed past them in Debrecen

The criminals crept into closed residential parks, condominiums and pushed the bikes out as if they were their own. Most of the bicycles were not even locked. Police tracked down the criminals.

At the end of June 2021, the police received several reports of bicycle thefts in Debrecen. Local investigators conducted detailed data collection and inspections at each site. The profile of the perpetrators was soon outlined. Their method was to sneak into closed housing estates, condominiums and push the bikes out as if they were their own.

They took advantage of the fact that the residents there trusted in good faith that only those who lived there would enter their residential community. Most of the bikes were simply supported, not secured with a padlock or chain.

The information obtained soon led to a trace by the police. A 29-year-old Hajdúsámson man and his girlfriend, a 29-year-old woman, also came into their sight. The couple was questioned on July 15, 2021, as a suspect. They both made detailed confessions and showed investigators several locations. Another part of the procedure is the identification and tracing of organists.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters launched an investigation into the man and his girlfriend on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing 16 criminal thefts.

police.hu