Police officers screened out drunk drivers on Route 47

On September 6, 2022, employees of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department conducted an inspection on highways 42 and 47. Their goal was to maintain safe traffic.

Actions were taken against a total of 572 drivers, of which the breathalyzer used against them showed a positive value in the case of two drivers. According to the measured values, the police imposed an administrative fine on one of the drivers, while the driver’s license was taken from the other on the spot, and then produced for further sampling.

The officers also took action for illegal overtaking and failure to use a seat belt.

Similar checks will be held in the area of competence of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department in the future, the primary purpose of which is to prevent accidents and increase traffic safety.

police.hu